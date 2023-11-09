Nicki Minaj Covers American Vogue For The First Time Alongside Her Son

Nicki Minaj may be the most iconic female rapper of all time. You can attribute that to a lot of different things she has accomplished throughout her storied career. However, there was one thing missing from her resume. That would be covering the American Vogue Cover. Yes, you heard that right. One of the most influential artists in the genre has never graced one of the most well-known magazines. Nicki herself expressed her frustrations about this about a year ago with Joe Budden. Uptown wrote a piece about this in March and the Queen firmly stated her position on the matter.

"And by the way let me make sure I say this because you know how they like to twist my words, the same way I feel I should have already been on the cover of American Vogue, so should Lil' Kim, if we being all the way one thousand." She continues, "If this is what your magazine represents, "influence." ... If we being honest because every single any female rapper when we, when myself or Lil' Kim goes on the internet, every day we see our influence. ... So I'm not gonna say it's about me only, right, and not give that woman her just due about what she did."

Nicki Minaj For Vogue

Well, some reconciling must have taken place, because here we are and Nicki is the main focus of the December issue. In addition to that, her son, who we still do not know the name of, also is a part of the photoshoot. Papa Bear, as she calls him, cutely snuggles with her superstar mommy under a luxurious-looking blanket. On top of that, Vogue also interviewed her for their famous 73 Questions segment. There were some hints as to something major happening when Nicki made an announcement on Twitter. "I have something to tell you guys. It's one of the biggest announcements I've ever made. If you'd like me to continue, I need you to first trend #TellUSNicki. GO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Congratulations to Nicki for this honor!

