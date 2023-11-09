ASAP Rocky Allegedly Threatened To Kill ASAP Relli

The ongoing legal saga surrounding rapper ASAP Rocky has taken a dramatic turn. TMZ reported that new details emerged about allegations that Rocky threatened to kill ASAP Relli. Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, recently questioned Relli in court. It lead to a combative back-and-forth that dived deep into the alleged victim's personal history with Rocky and the circumstances surrounding the case. Tacopina's questioning was strategic, with the aim of getting Relli to admit that he may have had ulterior motives in reporting the alleged threat. However, this tactic hinted at the possibility that Relli might have waited to raise the issue with law enforcement for reasons other than fear. Essentially Tacopina suggested there was financial incentive for him in reporting it.

Relli, however, stood his ground. Moreover, during the questioning, he reiterated that he delayed reporting the incident due to his genuine fear of retaliation. He firmly maintained that he was a victim of gun violence. And he denied any involvement in attempting to extract money from the situation. The exchanges in court were, at times, tense and heated, reflecting the gravity of the allegations and the stakes involved. However, according to Relli, a heated exchange between he and Rocky escalated to a chilling moment. He says Rocky allegedly pressed a gun against his stomach, saying, "I'll kill you right now."

Read More: A$AP Rocky Releases New Single “Same Problems?”

ASAP Rocky's First Day In Court For Criminal Trial

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges during his arraignment hearing at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on August 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has been charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm stemming from a November 2021 incident in Hollywood. He remains free on $550,000 bond and is due back in court November 2. (Photo by Irfan Khan-Pool/Getty Images)

He asserted that Rocky fired approximately four shots before making an escape, leaving his hand struck and injured. According to a source directly familiar with the proceedings, Relli's case may be weakened. This is due to inconsistencies addressed during the preliminary hearing. They believe that Relli may have been exposed, and his case may not hold up in front of a jury. However, the ultimate outcome remains uncertain, as the legal process continues to unfold. This ASAP Rocky case will be closely watched by fans, the media, and the music industry. Given Rocky's high-profile status and the serious nature of the allegations.

Moreover, while the legal battle may be intensifying, the final verdict will be determined by the evidence presented in court and the decisions of the legal system. As this legal drama unfolds, the world awaits further developments. This case that has captured the attention of many, and time will ultimately reveal the true outcome of the allegations against ASAP Rocky. Let us know your thoughts on HNHH!

Read More: ASAP Rocky Returns With Pharrell-Produced Banger “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)”