ASAP Rocky Returns With Pharrell-Produced Banger “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)”

ASAP Rocky is an artist who has taken quite a bit of time between projects. For instance, his last full-length album was Testing which came out all the way back in 2018. Overall, fans are starting to get a little restless. Although Rocky has been dropping some singles here and there, fans have wanted that elusive project. At this point, one can assume that it is being worked on. Either way, the hype surrounding new Rocky music is simply yet another example of just how relevant he continues to be.

Earlier in the week, ASAP Rocky revealed to the world that he would be delivering a new song on Thursday. This new track was called “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n) and it would come with production from Pharrell. Overall, this was a huge revelation and fans were immediately excited for it. This morning, the song dropped as promised, and there is no doubt that it is an energetic banger with some unique production.

ASAP Rocky Has Delivered A New Track

Firstly, we get that four-beat intro that Pharrell has made so famous over the years. This is his signature move at this point, and he never misses an opportunity to give it to us. Meanwhile, there are some unique horn and synths sounds throughout the track that allow Rocky to entertain with energetic flows. Ultimately, Rocky sounds very sharp on the track, and it is a continuation of the sonic aesthetics he has been pushing as of late.

Fans of the rapper will certainly be excited by the new song. Hopefully, he returns and delivers more new tracks, sometime soon. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this song, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed of the latest releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic (Woo, woo)

My whip is exotic, my crib is a cottage (Woo, woo, woo)

A wholе lotta cheesy, we gettin’ that cottage (Woo, woo)

A wholе lotta brains, I skipped out on college (Woo, woo, woo)

