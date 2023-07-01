ASAP Rocky To Release New Single, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)”

ASAP Rocky will drop a new single titled, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” on Thursday, July 20th. The track will be his first song since the release of “Same Problems?” back in January. Both tracks are expected to be included on his upcoming album reportedly titled, Don’t Be Dumb.

Fans on Reddit were stoked to hear new music from Rocky. “I’m gonna be ALL $MILES when DBD finally drops,” one fan wrote. Another posted: “So fckn excited.” Other users tempered their expectations. “As excited as I am for a new Rocky album, I can’t get over how corny the lyrics are in this song. ‘I might start a riot, opposite of quiet,'” one wrote.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Releases New Single “Same Problems?”

ASAP Rocky Performs In NYC

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 22: A$AP Rocky performs at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on September 22, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

One Reddit user pointed out how many major releases are arriving in the coming weeks. “Feeling very good, now we got Nas and Rocky on Friday, Travis presumably the week after, Denzel dropping this month, Westside gunn, stove and Benny all dropping this year. Looks like the second half of 2023 will be making up for the start of the year,” they said.

Rocky has still yet to confirm a release date for his upcoming album. Back in January, he told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe that he was just adding “finishing touches” to it. In the same interview, he noted that Tyler the Creator, Miguel, Lil Yachty, and Thundercat will likely appear on the project.

ASAP Rocky To Release “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)”

💿 RIOT (ROWDY PIPE’N)



👤 A$AP ROCKY



📅 JULY 20TH, 2023 pic.twitter.com/408mzypUm1 — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) July 18, 2023

Don’t Be Dumb will be Rocky’s first project since 2018’s Testing. Of his prolonged absence, he told Zane Lowe: “I think we all need time for growth. I think that it’s pointless for artists to put out music when they have no fuel or no subject matter. Sometimes, I need to live a bit to give you the right subject matter to convey my experiences. The new stuff is me being vulnerable, and it’s just no filter, and just where I’m at, at my stage. My age and how I see things, my peers, the younger kids, the older cats, it’s just my perspective.”

Read More: A$AP Rocky Details “Heavy Hitter” Features On Forthcoming Album

[Via]