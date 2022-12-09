Over the course of 2022, fans have waited long and hard for an update on A$AP Rocky’s follow-up to Testing. Then this year, he unveiled a handful of songs, dished out a few features, and recently launched his own furniture design store.

After telling fans that Rolling Loud New York would be his final performance before the album was complete, A$AP Rocky made it clear that he’s officially in roll out mode during Amazon Music Live on Thursday night.

During a commercial break for Thursday Night Football ahead of his Amazon set, the rapper confirmed that his album is complete. “Thursday night football. Amazon. First time back on stage. Album finished. Don’t Be Dumb. Let’s go,” A$AP Rocky said to the camera.

His brief appearance during the game brought a wave of excitement to fans. Later on, the rapper confirmed the title of his album as he performed songs from the upcoming record. A$AP Rocky projected Don’t Be Dumb onto the screen before debuting a slew of new singles. One record that particularly stood out to fans found the Harlem rapper paying homage to all of the rappers who’ve passed away as their images appeared on the screens behind him.

A$AP Rocky announces his new album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ & preforms three new songs on Amazon Music Live ⚠️ #asaprocky pic.twitter.com/PZe1MAp5ui — mrsawge (@mrsawge11) December 9, 2022

In the past week, Rocky’s heavily hinted at the project’s release. He released “Shittin Me” for Need For Speed Unbound before appearing on Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains alongside Takeoff. Shortly after, he spoke to Complex and confirmed that he’s gearing up to release the album ASAP.

“There’s a lot in store, and I’m excited about everything. Without giving out too many surprises, it’s some cool shit in store. And it’s not a situation where they are going to have to wait long. It’s like ASAP, no pun intended,” he said.

In a separate interview with GQ, he also suggested that Metro Boomin will have a heavy presence across his forthcoming effort.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: A$AP Rocky performs during the Amazon Music Live Concert Series on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

“I’m gonna put it to you like this: This next album needs to be just called Flacko Boomin, you hear me?” he said. “Most artists wanna make [collabs just because they’re hot]. For us, it’s like, that’s really my n***a.”

Are you excited about A$AP Rocky's upcoming album?