thursday night football
- SportsLil Wayne Leads Out The Packers Before "Thursday Night Football"Sadly Wayne couldn't inspire Green Bay to a win.By Ben Mock
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Had This To Say On Latest TNF NewsPatrick Mahomes does not like the league's latest plan.By Tyler Reed
- MusicA$AP Rocky Announces New Album "Don't Be Dumb"A$AP Rocky debuted new music on Thursday night. By Aron A.
- SportsAaron Rodgers Reacts To Viral Meme Following Thursday Night WinRodgers wasn't surprised by the internet, seeing his own meme after win versus Cardinals. By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsRobert Griffin III Urges Browns To Trade Odell Beckham Jr.RG3 tweeted that the Browns should trade Odell after poorly utilizing him.By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsGeno Smith Has A Message For Fans Following Thursday's LossSeahawks backup QB Smith is optimistic after replacing an injured Russell Wilson.By Vaughn Johnson
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Reacts To His Knee Injury Following TNF WinIt's an evil world we live in.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTom Brady Chirps NFL Over "Ridiculous Penalties" During Thursday Night FootballBrady says he had to turn off the TNF game due to all the flags.By Kyle Rooney
- Sports49ers Rookie Nick Mullens Receives Call From Brett Favre After Historic DebutMullens' 151.9 passer rating best by QB (min. 20 attempts) in NFL debut since 1970.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsTexans' Will Fuller Tears ACL, Will Miss Rest Of NFL SeasonDeAndre Hopkins will be without his sidekick for the remainder of the 2018 Season.By Devin Ch
- SportsESPN’s Hannah Storm, Andrea Kremer: First Female Duo To Call NFL GamesAmazon announces Hannah Storm, Andrea Kremer to become first all-female NFL broadcast team.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsThursday Night Football: Steve Smith Feuds With Michael Irvin On Air“I got a Doctorate in route running, you got an Associates Degree playa…from a Community College” By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNFL Season Opener: Falcons vs Eagles Odds, Streaming Info & MoreNFL Week 1 kicks off tonight in Philly.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsFox Pays More Than $3 Billion For NFL's Thursday Night FootballThursday Night Football has a new home.By Kyle Rooney