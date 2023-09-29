Lil Wayne Leads Out The Packers Before “Thursday Night Football”

Lil Wayne was in Wisconsin this week and had the honor of leading the Green Bay Packers onto the field before their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Lions. Wayne looked ecstatic as he roared and screamed as the Packers players ran past him. However, there was also an element of hilarity as the 5"5 rapper was absolutely dwarfed by the Packers squad.

However, Wayne couldn't inspire a victory for the home team. The Packers were thoroughly dismantled 34-20 by the Lions. Things were so bad that the Lions led 27-3 at halftime. The one-sided loss drops the Packers to 2-2 on the season while giving the Lions (3-1) firm control over the NFC North. Jordan Love threw for 246 yards while the Packers only managed 27 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Lions RB David Montgomery absolutely dominated, with 121 yards and three touchdowns on the day.

Lil Wayne Praises Deion Sanders

However, the Packers aren't the only team that's been getting the Lil Wayne love. Wayne has been all-in on Deion Sanders for years now, with Coach Prime saying the rapper is like a son to him. “I never doubt Unc. I would never doubt him. I think if you were to ask me that question before the season or even before that day I walked in there, I think I probably would have said the same thing. I would have said I could see them at 3-0. I spoke to him that night and his confidence was through the roof, past the stars and the moon" Wayne told Billboard earlier in the college season.

Furthermore, Wayne revealed a little more about Sanders' cultural mentality. "Honestly, with Unc, this ain’t even him trying to bring hip-hop to it, it’s him just going off the vibes and the moods of the kids that he’s coaching. If they love Taylor Swift, he’ll try his hardest to get her up in there. [Laughs.] Trust me, he’s just going off the vibes. Like I said, they’ll run through walls for him because they understand that he’ll do whatever for them, as well. He’s only going to do it for the better of them."

