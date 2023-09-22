2 Chainz Says Lil Wayne Collab Album “COLLEGROVE 2” Is Coming Very Soon

For years now, we've been waiting for a sequel to 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne's 2016 collaborative project, COLLEGROVE. There's been a lot of teases, unfulfilled promises, label issues, and more getting in the way of its release so far. In fact, according to the Drench God's initial statements, the album was supposed to come out in 2020, and we've gotten teased about it every year since. Moreover, we finally have our example of this in 2023 thanks to a recent interview with The Source. The College Park, Georgia native said that his team-up sequel with the Hollygrove, New Orleans MC is set to drop this year at the moment.

"COLLEGROVE 2 will be coming out before the year’s over with,” 2 Chainz remarked. “We’ve already shot two visuals, the photo shoot is over. We’re in the process now of mastering records. All the records are mixed, so it’ll be coming soon. I’m so excited about it and I’ve been talking about it so long. I’m anxious at this point to try to get it to the fans’ ears. Hear some of the hard work, and the blood sweat and tears that me and my brother put into this project."

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Performing In 2016

What's more is that, in comparison to other teases of COLLEGROVE 2, we have some evidence to back this up. For example, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne were recently spotted filming a music video with Usher. With this in mind, we can only imagine what other big features could appear on the project, although certainly none are necessary. The chemistry between these two MCs will likely be enough to keep the fire burning.

Meanwhile, it seems like they already went through other big final stages for this album, such as the tracklist. Prior to COLLEGROVE, this duo crafted many hits together, so there's more to follow up than just one album. Hopefully this isn't another unfulfilled promise and we can hear these rappers at the peak of their chemistry soon. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, come back to HNHH.

