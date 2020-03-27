Collegrove 2
- Music2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Announce New Single "Presha""ColleGrove 2" arrives next month.By Caroline Fisher
- Music2 Chainz Announces Lil Wayne Collab "ColleGrove 2" Drops Next MonthFans will only have to wait a few more weeks.By Ben Mock
- Music2 Chainz Says Lil Wayne Collab Album "COLLEGROVE 2" Is Coming Very SoonAccording to the Drench God, we might be getting this anticipated release before the end of the year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne & 2 Chainz Link Up With Usher, Sparking "ColleGrove 2" HypeLil Wayne and 2 Chainz appear to have landed a big feature on "ColleGrove 2."By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture2 Chainz Provides An Update On "ColleGrove 2" Joint Album With Lil WayneTity Boi announced the long-awaited sequel album back in January.By Hayley Hynes
- Music2 Chainz Says Lil Wayne Collab Album "ColleGrove 2" Will Release In 20222 Chainz has been deep in his bag as of late.By Taiyo Coates
- Music2 Chainz Celebrates Lil Wayne's Birthday With 2008 Throwback Clip2 Chainz celebrates his "ColleGrove 2" collaborator Lil Wayne with a nostalgic throwback clip. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Wayne Has 3 New Albums On The WayMack Maine confirms that Lil Wayne has three new albums on the way, with two of them being collaborative projects. By Mitch Findlay
- Music2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Finalize "ColleGrove 2" Tracklist2 Chainz and Lil Wayne appear to be undertaking the final stages of "ColleGrove 2," connecting in the club for a tracklist discussion.By Mitch Findlay
- Music2 Chainz Wants To Release Another Album2 Chainz might have already dropped an album only a few months ago, but the Atlanta rapper is already gearing up to release another. By Mitch Findlay
- Music2 Chainz Teases Kanye-Produced Album & "ColleGrove 2" Release2 Chainz teases "So Help Me God," an upcoming Kanye West-produced album, and the Lil Wayne-assisted "ColleGrove 2." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Wayne Announces "No Ceilings 3" & "Tha Carter VI""Tha Carter VI" is coming soon but Lil Wayne's preparing to drop "No Ceilings 3" before that. By Aron A.
- Music2 Chainz Teases Lil Wayne Collab Album "Collegrove 2"2 Chainz chops it up with the L.A. Leakers, revealing that he's got a solo album, "Collegrove 2" with Lil Wayne, and a Statik Selektah collab project in the cut. By Mitch Findlay
- Music2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Dropping "Collegrove 2" This YearDuring a quarantine stream, 2 Chainz confirmed that his productive year would include the release of Lil Wayne collabo album "Collegrove 2."By Mitch Findlay