2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Announce New Single “Presha”

Earlier this week, Lil Wayne gave fans a preview of his new track alongside 2 Chainz, "Presha." The song is expected to be featured on their joint album ColleGrove 2, which is slated for release next month. Lil Wayne took to his Discord server to give listeners a taste of what's to come with a 12-second snippet of the single. “Pressure coming 10/20,” he captioned the clip.

"Presha" isn't the only exciting thing happening this Friday, however. The duo is also set to take the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It's unclear whether or not they'll be performing the new track, but fans can only hope. Listeners have been looking forward to a follow-up to their unofficial 2016 collab ColleGrove for some time now, and it's safe to say they can't wait for the full release.

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne's "Presha" Drops October 20

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz perform onstage during the 2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 3, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

Last week, 2 Chainz revealed that the project will be dropping in November during an interview with RockTheBells. "Me and Wayne's album drops next month. This is a full circle moment," he shared. "It was built on a relationship. Wayne at the time, was the hottest artist in the world. He could've charged me eight million, but he didn't."

The new project will also follow Lil Wayne's new album Tha Fix Before Tha VI, which he unveiled at the end of September. The LP serves to hold fans over while they eagerly await Tha Carter VI, which is yet to have an official release date. The 10-track project includes features from Jon Batiste, Euro, and Foushee. Are you looking forward to hearing 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne's new single? What about their upcoming joint album ColleGrove 2? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.

