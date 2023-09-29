Lil Wayne Drops Off 10 Glorious Tracks With “Tha Fix Before The VI”

Lil Wayne is easily one of the biggest legends in the entire music world. After being signed when he was just a kid, Wayne went on to have a legendary mixtape run. Moreover, he came through with a ton of phenomenal albums that remain iconic. He has so many classics to his name that it is hard to list them all off. That said, fans have been waiting for a follow-up to 2018's Tha Carter V. Overall, Tha Carter VI has been anticipated for quite a while. However, he has decided to drop a bit of a teaser first.

This week, Lil Wayne announced Tha Fix Before Tha VI. This is a 10-track project that contains the cut "Kat food," which was released just a few weeks ago. It is a project that a lot of fans did not see coming. However, it is certainly a welcomed release given Wayne's status. As for the kinds of names you will hear on this project, well, it's most Wayne. There are three total features, and they come from Jon Batiste, Euro, and Foushee.

Lil Wayne Delivers Again

Throughout the tracklist, we get a good variation of songs. The features here work quite nicely, and if you are a fan of Wayne and his unique flows, then this will prove to be a great listen. Overall, it is great to be hearing from Wayne, especially following his 41st birthday. Hopefully, we get more from him soon.

Tha Fix Before Tha VI Tracklist:

1. Act Up feat. Jon Batiste

2. Birds

3. Slip

4. Kat Food

5. Tuxedo feat. Euro

6. To The Bank

7. Chanel No. 5 feat. Fousheé

8. No New B*tches

9. Tity Boi

10. Good Morning

