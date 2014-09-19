tha carter vi
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Fix Before Tha VI" Mixtape ReviewNow that Lil Wayne's latest project is finally out, it can be said that "Tha Fix Before Tha Carter VI" builds more worry than anticipation.By Wyatt Westlake
- MixtapesLil Wayne Drops Off 10 Glorious Tracks With "Tha Fix Before The VI"Lil Wayne does it again.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne Announces New Project Dropping Before "Tha Carter VI"Lil Wayne will be holding fans over with a new project before "Tha Carter VI."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Wayne Says He Prefers Creativity Over Competition In RapWayne also spoke on "Tha Carter VI" and his latest single with Zane Lowe.By Thomas Galindo
- SongsLil Wayne Kicks Off "Tha Carter VI" Campaign With "Kant Nobody" Ft. DMX & Swizz BeatzLil Wayne returns with his latest single, "Kant Nobody" ft. DMX and Swizz Beatz.By Aron A.
- MusicMannie Fresh Ponders The Future Of Hip-HopMannie Fresh says that artists need to change the rules for hip-hop to evolve.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Wayne & Juelz Santana Reunite In The Studio For "Tha Carter VI"After years of waiting, fans finally get to see the young hip hop in the studio together again. By hnhh
- MusicLil Wayne Shares "Tha Carter VI" Pre-Save Link After Young Money Reunion ShowLil Wayne announced the sixth installment in "Tha Carter" series at the Young Money Reunion concert in Toronto on Saturday night. By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Explains He Wasn't Trolling Lil Wayne By Naming Mixtape "Carter 6"Young Thug says he wasn't trolling Lil Wayne by naming his mixtape "Carter 6."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Announces "No Ceilings 3" & "Tha Carter VI""Tha Carter VI" is coming soon but Lil Wayne's preparing to drop "No Ceilings 3" before that. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Hints At Release Of "Tha Carter VI"Lil Wayne teased the possibility of the next "Tha Carter" album coming soon.By Lynn S.
- MixtapesYoung Thug Changes Title Of "Tha Carter 6"Young Thug will now be naming his new mixtape "Tha Barter VI".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsYoung Thug Disses Lil Wayne In "Carter 6" Promo VidYoung Thug fires back at Lil Wayne on Instagram. Beef city.By Danny Schwartz
- Editor's PickYoung Thug Responds To Lil Wayne DissYoung Thug says Lil Wayne's still his "idol."By Patrick Lyons
- Editor's PickLil Wayne Disses Young ThugLil Wayne sends shots at Young Thug for his "Carter VI" album cover.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsYoung Thug Made The Photographer Get Naked During The "Carter 6" Photo ShootDuring the photo shoot to his "Carter 6" album cover, Young Thug made the photographer strip down with him.By Angus Walker
- NewsYoung Thug Reveals Release Date & Artwork For “Carter VI”Young Thug shares the official artwork and release date for "Carter VI".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJust Might BeListen to a new Young Thug record called "Just Might Be".By Trevor Smith
- BeefLil Wayne's Daughter Calls Young Thug Out For "Carter 6" TitleReginae Carter, otherwise known as Lil Wayne's daughter isn't happy with Young Thug's plans to release "Carter 6".By Trevor Smith
- NewsYoung Thug Confirms His Next Project Is Called "Carter 6," Previews Remix Of Lil Wayne's "Grindin'"Young Thug is definitely working on a project called "Carter 6".By Trevor Smith
- NewsYoung Thug On Continuing Lil Wayne's "Carter" Series: "He Did 1 To 5, I'm Gonna Do 6 To 10"Young Thug confirms that Lil Wayne will continue releasing albums following "Tha Carter V", and expresses his desire to continue the iconic album series.By Trevor Smith