Lil Wayne and his latest entry in the iconic Tha Carter series have been put through the ringer on social media. The sixth project has been bashed mercilessly by critics as well, with many labeling it the worst of bunch. It's been dragged for poor beat selection, questionable features, and inconsistent performances from Weezy.

Despite that, the project did manage to sell over 100,000 copies first week, which was good enough to debut at number two on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. But even though it did do six figures, it was still the lowest-selling album in the collection. Overall, that just goes to show how high the standard is for Carter albums.

Some have come to Lil Wayne's defense in recent days, with his daughter, Reginae Carter, clapping back at the haters. "Tha Carter VI is trash? That's fine, that's what you want to say. But let me tell you something about my father and Carter VI. This is what I hate about you kids. The fact that y'all can't get on TikTok and do a little dance for it? That don't mean that it's trash, babe. Okay?"

She continued, "My dad was talking real sh*t. It's stuff on that album that you can hear in 2K, in games, at f*cking malls, at all type of stuff. It's universal, my love."

Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI

She ended her rant with one last message. "Y'all need to take y'all minds out of the TikTok world and get to the real bag. My dad is a lyricist, babe. My dad really talks sh*t. So, if you can't understand it, please move in silence like the 'G' in lasagna and get the f*ck out of here. Thanks. Now that's my last time."

Joining her defense of Wayne and the LP is nonother than Deion Sanders. Per AllHipHop, the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes football team posted a short and sweet message on his Instagram Story that read, "The GOAT!"

Just like Reginae's support, Coach Prime's shouldn't come as much of a surprise. These two have built a strong friendship over the last couple of years. Just last year, Wayne invited Deion onto his Apple Music radio show for an interview.

Moreover, the Louisiana rapper shouted out the football icon on his Carter VI track "Written History." "You know how us skaters are, we grind, n**** / Great like Nick Saban, Roll Tide, n**** / I'm like Coach Prime, n****."