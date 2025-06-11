Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI" On Track For Strong First Week Of Sales Despite Lackluster Reception

NFL: NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; American rapper Lil Wayne before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Despite all of the complaints of Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI," his legendary status and the respect he gets cannot be ignored.

The expectations for what Lil Wayne was going to present on Tha Carter VI were extremely high going in. After all, it had been seven years since Tha Carter V. Moreover, this album series is regarded as one of the best of all time in a lot of people's eyes.

Moreover, the Louisiana luminary is just a beloved figure and a revered one as well. But unfortunately, the reception for the latest LP was far from great. Fans have been expressing their disappointments on social media since its release last Friday. The main complaints have been the feature list, beat selection, as well as some of Weezy's performances on certain tracks.

But even with all of that, it looks like Lil Wayne is trumping all of the backlash sales wise. According to HITS Daily Double and DJ Akademiks, Tha Carter VI is currently on track to move 110,000 units first week. For those wondering, we won't know the concrete figure until early next week.

Per HDD, 35,000 of that 110K are pure album sales. Remember, the Cash Money icon did launch physical copies of Tha Carter VI prior to its June 6 release.

Lil Wayne Tour 2025

If it stays on this pace, it will debut at number two on the Billboard Hot 200 chart Tuesday, June 16. Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem is looking like it's going to firmly hold that number one spot again with a projection of 213,000 units.

Also, if you were curious about what Tha Carter V did in comparison to the newest entry, the former did a whopping 480,000. So yes, number six may not be celebrated as much, but Wayne still selling over 100,000 units at this stage of his career cannot be ignored.

It seems like there will still be a strong turnout for the album's accompanying tour, which got underway the night of Tha Carter VI's release. For the first time in his career, Wayne headlined a show at Madison Square Garden and brought out LL COOL J for a memorable evening. The tour won't restart until July 30. It will conclude on October 2.

