Despite all of the complaints of Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI," his legendary status and the respect he gets cannot be ignored.

Also, if you were curious about what Tha Carter V did in comparison to the newest entry, the former did a whopping 480,000. So yes, number six may not be celebrated as much, but Wayne still selling over 100,000 units at this stage of his career cannot be ignored.

Moreover, the Louisiana luminary is just a beloved figure and a revered one as well. But unfortunately, the reception for the latest LP was far from great. Fans have been expressing their disappointments on social media since its release last Friday. The main complaints have been the feature list, beat selection, as well as some of Weezy's performances on certain tracks.

The expectations for what Lil Wayne was going to present on Tha Carter VI were extremely high going in. After all, it had been seven years since Tha Carter V. Moreover, this album series is regarded as one of the best of all time in a lot of people's eyes.

