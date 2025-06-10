Lil Wayne Silences The Haters At The BET Awards With Stunning "Welcome To Tha Carter" & "A Milli" Performance

BY Alexander Cole 1480 Views
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Lil Wayne is one of hip-hop's most beloved legends and last night, he received his flowers at the 25th Anniversary BET Awards.

Lil Wayne dropped Tha Carter VI on Friday, and there has been a lot of chatter online about whether or not he still has his fastball. If you go on X, or even Instagram, there have been tons of memes making fun of songs like "Sharks" or "Peanuts 2 N Elephant." However, nothing changes the fact that Wayne is a beloved legend.

There was no better example of this than on Monday night as Wayne was one of the performers at the BET Awards. This was the 25th Anniversary of the event, and there is no doubt that it was special for all parties involved.

About an hour and a half into the broadcast, Lil Wayne was tasked with a performance that ultimately brought everyone out of their seats. The legendary MC performed two songs, including "Welcome To Tha Carter" and "A Milli." The former is the intro to his new album, while "A Milli" remains one of Wayne's most enduring hits.

Lil Wayne BET Awards Performance

Lil Wayne's performance skills are still there, and there is no doubt that his performance was a huge hit. In fact, Wayne was one of many performers who absolutely killed it last night.

Throughout the evening, we got an incredible medley from Babyface, T-Pain, Tank, Jennifer Hudson, and Ludacris. This was an homage to Jamie Foxx. Foxx, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, and Kirk Franklin all won Ultimate Icon Awards. This added an emotional element to the broadcast.

Meanwhile, we also got to see the likes of Leon Thomas, Playboi Carti, GloRilla, and many more. The awards ceremony was almost five hours long, but it didn't feel like it thanks to these incredible performances.

Overall, we're just happy to see Wayne thriving. With all of this talk about his career, it's clear he's not bothered by it. Furthermore, he has the respect of his peers. For many, that is all that truly matters in life.

