Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne, GloRilla & More Announced As 2025 BET Awards Performers

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 389 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-wayne-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-4
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Leon Thomas and Teyana Taylor also join GloRilla, Lil Wayne, and Playboi Carti as 2025 BET Awards performers.

The 2025 BET Awards are right around the corner, and we have the first wave of announced performers to look at thanks to Billboard. These include Playboi Carti off the success of his new album MUSIC, Lil Wayne with Tha Carter VI coming soon, and GloRilla continuing her dominance as a hip-hop hitmaker.

In addition, Teyana Taylor and Leon Thomas will also take the stage during the June 9 ceremony in Los Angeles. It will take place at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live and will air at 8PM EST on BET. Most notably, this will be the award show's 25th anniversary extravaganza.

This performers list makes sense, and we can assume there are more on the way. Big Glo, for example, is one of the most nominated artists this year with six nods. GLORIOUS is up for Album of the Year, and she also has noms for Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and more.

As for King Vamp, MUSIC continues to be one of the biggest musical events of the year, and Playboi Carti allegedly has more on the way. We all know how those rollouts go, though, so big grains of salt are in order.

Weezy is also looking forward to celebrate the release of Tha Carter VI later this summer. We'll see if he debuts new material during this performance or if he will go back to classic material.

Read More: BET Hip-Hop Awards: 5 Things That Need Fixing In 2025

BET Awards Nominations 2025

This year, Kendrick Lamar leads all nominations for the 2025 BET Awards, nabbing ten nods. These include nominations for Video of the Year, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year, and more. Drake, Future, Doechii, and Glo follow with six nominations each, whether it's in these categories or others.

As for the Viewer's Choice Award, there are a lot of fan favorite tracks from the past year. Chris Brown makes an appearance with "Residuals," and "Brokey" by Latto also got a shout.

All in all, this year's BET Awards look absolutely stacked, and we can't wait to see what the performers bring to the table. Let's see who wins!

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shares Shady Response To Historic BET Hip-Hop Awards Win

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar Nominations 2025 BET Awards Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Dominates Nominations For 2025 BET Awards 650
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Music 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees: Megan Thee Stallion Leads The Pack 766
BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals Music 2023 BET Awards: Full List Of Winners 9.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 56.8K