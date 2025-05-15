The 2025 BET Awards are right around the corner, and we have the first wave of announced performers to look at thanks to Billboard. These include Playboi Carti off the success of his new album MUSIC, Lil Wayne with Tha Carter VI coming soon, and GloRilla continuing her dominance as a hip-hop hitmaker.

In addition, Teyana Taylor and Leon Thomas will also take the stage during the June 9 ceremony in Los Angeles. It will take place at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live and will air at 8PM EST on BET. Most notably, this will be the award show's 25th anniversary extravaganza.

This performers list makes sense, and we can assume there are more on the way. Big Glo, for example, is one of the most nominated artists this year with six nods. GLORIOUS is up for Album of the Year, and she also has noms for Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and more.

As for King Vamp, MUSIC continues to be one of the biggest musical events of the year, and Playboi Carti allegedly has more on the way. We all know how those rollouts go, though, so big grains of salt are in order.

Weezy is also looking forward to celebrate the release of Tha Carter VI later this summer. We'll see if he debuts new material during this performance or if he will go back to classic material.

BET Awards Nominations 2025

This year, Kendrick Lamar leads all nominations for the 2025 BET Awards, nabbing ten nods. These include nominations for Video of the Year, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year, and more. Drake, Future, Doechii, and Glo follow with six nominations each, whether it's in these categories or others.

As for the Viewer's Choice Award, there are a lot of fan favorite tracks from the past year. Chris Brown makes an appearance with "Residuals," and "Brokey" by Latto also got a shout.