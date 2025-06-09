BET Awards 2025: How To Watch The Award Show’s 25th Anniversary

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 654 Views
BET Awards 2025 How To Watch Show 25th Anniversary Hip Hop News
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Lil Wayne during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images // Glorilla removes her mask as she arrives on stage at the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 11, 2025. © Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Playboi Carti and Lil Wayne are among the 2025 BET Awards' performers, whereas Kendrick Lamar dominated the nominations.

The BET Awards have brought us the best in Black entertainment for 25 years, and 2025's anniversary celebration will be a particularly special moment. There are some great performers in store, a 106 & Park tribute, and probably a whole lot of jokes from host Kevin Hart. It will air on Monday (June 9) at 8PM EST.

BET will air the awards show at that time on that day, but you have other options to catch it for yourself. Sling TV, for example, is offering a half-off offer for all its packages for new customers' first month, with prices starting at $23. All options include the TNT channel to watch the 25th anniversary ceremony. Just note that regular subscription prices kick in after your first month, and pricing and channel availability changes depending on your market.

Hulu + Live TV also provides an expansive network including BET, starting at $82.99 per month for all Hulu content and live television. That also bundles with Disney+ and ESPN+, so you can take advantage of the occasion to pick your preferred TV and streaming setup.

In addition, Philo's offering a seven-day free trial with various upgrade options for more channels. Finally, DirecTV has a five-day free trial, and all its packages include TNT.

BET Awards 2025

As far as performers, the big names on the roster include Lil Wayne, Playboi Carti, GloRilla, Teyana Taylor, and Leon Thomas. It will be particularly interesting to see how Weezy handles his performance, as he just released his new album Tha Carter VI. Carti, Glo, Teyana, and Leon also have recent projects, upcoming projects, or singles to promote and put out there.

Meanwhile, the 2025 BET Awards nominees are very interesting. To very few people's surprise, Kendrick Lamar leads all other nominees with ten to his name. Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla have six each, whereas Metro Boomin has five and The Weeknd and SZA have four each.

We will see how all of this pans out when the clock strikes 8PM EST tonight. With the 25th anniversary in mind, this is a big opportunity for big moments. We'll see how it lives up to the hype.

