It was 2004 when Lil Wayne self-proclaimed himself the "Best Rapper Alive ... Since the best rapper retired." He would be crowned Best Rapper Alive with The Carter 3. He arguably remains to hold that title today as he releases the latest installment in the series, The Carter 6.

Rumors circulated on social media about anticipated collaboration between Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne for the album. However, Drake and Nicki Minaj do not appear on The Carter 6 at release time. Announced at the end of 2024, Lil Wayne did not release a single for the album ahead of release.

The album features guest appearances by Jelly Roll, U2's Bono, BigXThaPlug, Big Sean, Kodak Black, Wyclef Jean, and Wayne's son Kameron Carter. Kameron has been pursuing a career in music for a few years now.

The 19 tracks include several formidable lyricists to match Weezy F. Baby's meticulous wordplay. Fans immediately take to social media to salute Big Sean's verse on "Sharks" and BigXThaPlug's verse on "Hip Hop." The most interesting collaborations on the album include Jelly Roll on "Shark" and U2's Bono on "The Day." Lil Wayne is at his best on the album's fan favorites "King Carter" and "Bells."

The Carter 6 - Lil Wayne

