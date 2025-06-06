DJ Akademiks prides himself on receiving exclusive information about the biggest names in Hip-Hop. On Thursday evening (June 5), the media personality hinted at something big coming on Lil Wayne's anticipated album, The Carter 6, during his livestream. Akademiks alluded to the big surprise being targeted at Kendrick Lamar.

"Carter 6 dropping tonight," says an excited Akademiks. "I'm hearing there's Nicki, I'm hearing there's Baby, I'm hearing there's, of course, the goat, Drake. I'm hearing so many people is involved. Chat, we got a lot of major shit going on. Gotta do a few things. Thanks to everybody who helps me out. Hi Kendrick --just say that."

Akademiks would further alluded to Kendrick Lamar targeted in the upcoming reveal as he closed the chat with a follow up "Hi Kendrick." Big Ak closed with: "Ya'll gonna see me, tomorrow morning or... We'll just say this, Hi, Kendrick."

It remains to be seen if Lil Wayne will involve himself with the battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Wayne was seen rapping Lamar's "Not Like Us" during a concert; however, revealed he didn't know that the song was a Drake diss track in later interviews.

Lil Wayne has also publicly stated he doesn't want to battle anyone but well-prepared to if bothered. On $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, Drake admited to moving on from the beef with Kendrick Lamar. Drizzy's "The Heart Pt. 6" was meant to be his final response to Kendrick Lamar, according to the 6 God.

"You could drop a hundred more records, I'll see you later," Drake raps. "Yeah, maybe when you meet your maker/ I don't wanna fight with a woman beater, it feeds your nature."

Kendrick Lamar will be headed to Toronto on the Grand National Tour next week, June 12, for a two-night show. The tour has broken several attendence records in multiple cities.