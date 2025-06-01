DJ Akademiks and Wack 100 have shared different opinions on the success of Kendrick Lamar's hugely successful GNX album. In their latest discussion, the two media personalities debate whether K. Dot's latest album receives the coveted title of "classic."

While Akademiks admits to being a Drake stan, he acknowledged Kendrick's success is something that will be the biggest moment in Hip-Hop. However, Big Ak doesn't consider GNX a classic album. "GNX has done pretty well," said Ak. "I don't think necessarily think it was a 'classic,' but I thought it was a good album."

Wack 100 would chime in on Big Ak's comment and clarify why the album is a classic. "You know what made it [GNX] a classic?" said Wack 100. "He did 12 songs with the features being pretty much all up-and-comers, and it did numbers."

DJ Akademiks would repond to Wack's comment by mentioning Kendrick's meticulous moves. "Kendrick has mastered the art of timing," says Ak. "There's only a few artists that know how to do this... I think Drake is horrible at this. He don't let fans miss him. Everybody's biggest critique on Drake is, 'Bro, disappear a little bit.' He can't."

DJ Akademiks GNX

Regardless of Akademiks and Wack's opinions, GNX has cemented a defining moment in hip-hop. It united the past, present and future of West Coast Hip Hop.

In an industry driven by trends, virality, and melody-first formulas, Lamar doubled down on dense wordplay, social commentary, and raw delivery. The album is supported by a record breaking tour and Billboard charts. "Luther" spent over 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The album also revived public interest in rap’s roots—lyrical warfare, regional identity, and authenticity. It sits the West Coast back on the top of the throne after being dominated for years by Southern Hip-Hop. The competitive spirit has reignited the East Coast and West Coast feud for supremcy.