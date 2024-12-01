Wack 100 Clarifies The Game’s Role In Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

According to Wack 100, it's complicated.

It goes without saying that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's viral lyrical battle had hip-hop fans and artists alike divided. Overall, most West Coast artists sided with Kendrick, excluding The Game who avoided picking a side altogether. He did go after Rick Ross in a scathing diss track, however, shortly after Ross dropped his own diss track about Drake called "Champagne Moments." This indicated that he was leaning towards Drizzy, and left some listeners convinced he had turned his back on his hometown.

During a recent debate on Clubhouse, Wack 100 addressed this claim. According to him, The Game's stance in the battle had more to do with his loyalty to Drake and less about where he's from or his relationship with Kendrick. This appears to line up with what The Game has said about his role in the feud in the past. In June, for example, he described how his loyalty lies with Drake despite not having any personal beef with Kendrick.

Wack 100 Says The Game's Loyalty Lies With Drake

"Drake is my n**ga, I f*ck with Drake ... My loyalty is with muthaf**kas that's loyal to me. Drizzy, he know what the f*ck it is when he see me," he said at the time. "I think what [Kendrick] doing is amazing. What Drake doing is amazing. I think them n**gas just came out of one of the biggest hip-hop beefs ever and survived. Tupac and Biggie didn't." He continued, claiming that Drake and Kendrick's feud was between them and that he didn't want to get involved. "As far as the Kendrick and Drake sh*t," he said. "That's Kendrick and Drake sh*t. That sh*t ain't for me man. I had to navigate myself through this sh*t. I been in this sh*t since 2003 being a solid a*s n**ga to everybody."

This isn't the first time Wack 100 has commented on Drake and Kendrick's feud as of late, as earlier this week, he reacted to Drake taking legal action against UMG. He accuses the label of artificially boosting Kendrick's diss track "Not Like Us," and alleges that the release could have been prevented. Wack thinks this might be a result of jealousy on Drake's part, however, amid the success of Kendrick's new album GNX.