Wack 100 Eviscerates Drake Affiliate Top5 Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

The street cred debates still haven't stopped.

Top5 still has his eyes on Kendrick Lamar to defend his fellow Toronto rapper Drake, and this has caused him to face pushback from K.Dot's corner. For example, Wack 100 and DJ Akademiks were recently on the phone during the latter's livestream, and Wack had some pretty harsh words for Top once Ak brought his freedom from prison up. "That dude ain't nobody, bro, he's a b***h," the California music multi-hyphenate told the media personality. "You know he's a b***h, you know that dude couldn't survive nothing." This is the latest chapter in the street cred debates and cultural battles going on between Toronto and Los Angeles as a result of this year's explosive rap feud.

What's funny is that pretty much everyone still seems particularly obsessed with this beef and looking for their surefire checkmate move against the other side... Except for Kendrick Lamar and Drake themselves. Sure, they will most definitely reference it and respond to it here and there, but it seems like they both have more grand things they want people to pay attention to now.

Wack 100 Goes After Top5

It actually makes moments like this Wack 100 and Top5 situation all the more odd because the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef was never really about Canada versus the West Coast. Maybe "Taylor Made Freestyle" turned it into that, but it's a battle between two massive MCs that will always have a historical connection at the end of the day. Of course, that's where things eventually landed thanks to social media and hip-hop kayfabe, but fortunately, it's all been talk so far, and no one's actually engaged with violence since the shooting near Drizzy's home in Toronto. Hopefully things stay that way.