Wack 100 Claims To Have A Flash Drive That Can End Drake's Career

Wack 100 has content that can end Drake's career?

Wack 100 claimed he possessed a flash drive with information that could end Drake's career. Flaunting a thumb drive on the latest episode of he and Adam22's popular podcast, Wack spoke on receiving damaging content on the 6God. Wack claims not releasing the information out of respect for the superstar. But, the manager/podcaster connects the information to a Drake affiliate, Top5.

"I see you got Top5 up there ... Drake needs to get away from Top5," Wack 100 said as he revealed a flash drive. "This is how much respect I have for you, Drake. I'm telling you. Somebody, listen. Drake hit me. No troll. On Piru, you need to get away from that dude [Top5]. This has been in existence for 90 days, and I have made sure ... and it hasn't went anywhere, personally. I think you know what I'm talking about. That dude, with his mouth and the things he says. It does not support your career and how far you've come."

In the beef, Kendrick Lamar, Wack 100 advised Drake not to add the involvement of street culture. Drake would mention known gangster rappers YG and The Game in lyrics dissing Lamar on "Family Matters." Wack 100 admitted that Kendrick Lamar beat Drake in the beef with the massive hit "Not Like Us." Last week, Wack claimed that Drake's lawsuit against Universal could have an ulterior motive. He claimed the lawsuit could drive the company's stock down to be brought by a third party.

Wack 100 addressed Top5 and his viral antics over the weekend. In an interview with DJ Vlad, Wack claimed Top5 is "irrelevant." “You ain’t nobody, bro,” he told DJ Vlad about the Toronto influencer. “We watched this same dude get mushed in the face and kicked in the a**.” Wack ridiculed the artist further, questioning both his toughness and his credibility. “I don’t know where you come from, bro,” he continued. “We’re off the porch at 12. Dude just does a lot of talking.”