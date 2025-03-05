Drake Isn't Worried About Wack 100's Alleged Career-Ending Evidence Of Him Ordering A Hit

Drake is apparently completely unbothered by Wack 100 claiming to have career-ending information on him. The topic arose during a recent episode of No Jumper in which Adam22 claimed to have discussed the allegations with Drake personally. Adam began by saying that Wack believes he has proof of Drake ordering a hit on somebody, but the Toronto rapper "didn't seem worried about it." He added that Drake was also curious what Wack 100 would've even done with the alleged proof had it been real.

As the clip has been circulating on social media, fans have been having mixed reactions. "The fact that the man got in touch with adam worried about a flash drive let's u know he's hiding something," one user theorized. Another downplayed the chances of Adam's story being real. "I can guarantee adam22 never spoke to Drake. Damn drakes name is straight up feeding GENERATIONS… I wish I was exaggerating," they wrote.

Who Is Top5?

Top5, whose real name is Hassan Ali, has been close with Drake for years, but his pressence in the rapper's camp has Wack 100 concerned. He mentioned him during his original comments on the alleged flash drive. “I see you got Top5 up there… Drake needs to get away from Top5,” Wack said on No Jumper back in December. “This is how much respect I have for you, Drake. I’m telling you. Somebody, listen. Drake hit me. No troll. On Piru, you need to get away from that dude [Top5]. This has been in existence for 90 days, and I have made sure… and it hasn’t went anywhere, personally. I think you know what I’m talking about. That dude, with his mouth and the things he says. It does not support your career and how far you’ve come.”