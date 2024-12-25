Wack 100 Advises Drake To Stay Away From Top5 After Reviewing Criminal Record

Wack 100 forewarns Drake about affiliate Top5.

Wack 100 suggests Drake distances himself from Top5 again in Monday's episode of the No Jumper podcast. Wack updates on alleged thumb drive containing potentially damaging information about the 6 God related to Top5 last week. "I read his [Top5] paperwork a little bit," Wack clarified. "They arrested him for sh*t he said on social media. Part of his arrest for that murder is sh*t he said on social media. He not just saying sh*t about him. He is saying sh*t to implement and implicate Drake. And Drake don't fit, like what are you doing bro..."

The updates follow Wack 100 and Top5 exchanging words on a DJ Akademiks livestream, with the influencer attempting to mediate the beef. During the livestream, Wack revealed plans to release the information after Top5 denied the claims and insulted Wack's mother. Top5 stood his ground on the threats. In a previous livestream, Top5 claimed he desired to kill two people, one being Kendrick Lamar.

Mostly known as a content creator, Top5 and Drake's connection surfaced in September after the blogger thanked the icon for covering his legal fees in a high-profile murder trial. After spending three years behind bars. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice stayed his first-degree murder charge, marking a significant turn in a high-profile case. Drake has not commented on the issues between Wack 100 and Top5. The issues center around Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap battle.