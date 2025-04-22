Jeffree Star Seemingly Resurfaces An Infamous Kanye West Rumor After Bombshell "Cousins" Song

Jeffree Star joked about "the rumors" being true on Monday night and fans think he was referring to Kanye West. As caught by Hollywood Unlocked, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Ok f*ck it.. The rumors were true."

The post comes after West released his new song, "Cousins," and admitted to having an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was growing up. "This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” he wrote while sharing the song on Monday morning.

He continued: “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*ck till I was 14.”

With Star's post, fans think he was referring to a rumor from 2021, when influencer Ava Louise hinted at him having had an affair with a “very famous male beauty guru.” At the time, Star shut down the idea of having hooked up with Kanye. “This is so weird… this is so stupid. Let me just say this one time … I like very tall men," he wrote.

Kanye West's New Music

The release of Kanye West's song, "Cousin," comes as he continues to prepare for his next studio album. While he originally revealed the project's title to be WW3, he's since changed the name to Cuck.