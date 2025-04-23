Charlamagne Tha God Opens Up About His Own Sexual Trauma After Kanye West's "Cousins" Admission

Black Entrepreneurs Day
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during 2024 Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Fox Theatre on November 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Kanye West shockingly admitted to having an incestuous relationship with his cousin on his latest song, "Cousins."

Charlamagne Tha God reflected on his own trauma while discussing Kanye West's new song, "Cousins," on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club. On the track, West opens up about having an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was growing up.

The conversation began with Charlamagne addressing the idea that West's song will inspire people to open up about their own trauma. "No, they not. People are not gonna start coming out saying they sucked their cousin's penis," he said. "Listen, I was getting molestated when I was 8 by a 20-year-old woman."

From there, he explained that the topic itself is important, but Kanye West isn't the person to bring it up. "This is a topic that we should be discussing, I just can't take it serious because its coming from Kanye," Charlamagne explained. "Every week its something with Kanye. That's all. Everything seems like a publicity stunt."

When Kanye West first shared the song on social media, he wrote: "This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore."

He continued: “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*ck till I was 14.”

Kanye West's New Album

Kanye West dropped "Cousins" as he continues to work on his next studio album, Cuck. The project was originally titled WW3, but West changed it without explanation, earlier this week.

He'll be working with Dave Blunts on the album. In a video on social media, Blunts revealed that he's written all of the songs on the tracklist, something Kanye later confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) as well. There is still no release date for Cuck.

