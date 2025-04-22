Kanye West's Claim About Having Not Seen Saint All Year Gets A Firm Rebuke

Kanye West can reportedly see his children with Kim Kardashian anytime he wants, according to a new report from TMZ. Citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the outlet says he’s definitely seen Saint in 2025.

West had claimed the opposite to be true in a number of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon. “I HAVENT SEEN SAINT THIS YEAR,” he began in one post. He later added in several more posts: “I don’t need to just ‘SEE’ my kids. I need to raise them. I’m a good dad. I’m a great father to have,” as well as, “For my kids, I need the right lawyer.”

From there, West once again began being antisemitic. “THE THING THAT MADE MY KIDS SITUATION SO HARD IS MOST LAWYERS ARE JEWISH,” he said. “I HAVE TO SUPPRESS THE FACT THAT MY KIDS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME AND EVERYONE JUST WATCHES.” He further wrote: “I WAS TOLD BY A JEWISH LAWYER THAT I WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO SEE MY KIDS IF I WAS ANTISEMITIC AND HE WAS RIGHT FOR NOW. GOD IS ON MY SIDE.”

Kanye West shares four children with Kim Kardashian: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Speaking with DJ Akademiks for a recent interview, West strangely admitted he never intended to have kids with the reality television star to whom he was married for a number of years. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her,” West said. “But that wasn’t God’s plan.”

Kanye West's "Cousins"

The drama with Kanye West and his co-parenting situation with Kim Kardashian comes after he put out a bizarre new single, earlier this week. On the bombshell track, “Cousins,” West admits to having had an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was growing up.

While sharing it on social media, he wrote: “This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore. Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*ck till I was 14.”

The track is expected to be included on Kanye West’s upcoming album, Cuck. He has yet to confirm a release date for the album, although it will feature several collaborations with Dave Blunts.