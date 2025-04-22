Kanye West Says People Are On His Side For The First Time In "A Long Time"

BY Cole Blake 2.3K Views
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Kanye West is feeling the love from his fans ahead of the release of his new studio album with Dave Blunts, "Cuck."

Kanye West says he feels like people are on his side for the first time in years. He shared his positive outlook on the situation in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. He had been responding to one fan who shared a nice message in reply to a since-deleted post. It's unclear what West had originally written, but he's been venting about his co-parenting relationship with Kim Kardashian.

"You'll feel that way because of what you went through. It'll always be like that. You don't want anyone to hurt your babies. Look at your babies; I get it, the world gets it," the user wrote to West. "Feels weird to have people on my side. Feels like I been fighting by myself for so long," West wrote in response, as caught by No Jumper.

As for his complaints about his co-parenting situation, he claimed that he hasn't gotten the chance to see his son, Saint, all year. He also wrote: “I don’t need to just ‘SEE’ my kids. I need to raise them. I’m a good dad. I’m a great father to have."

Despite his comment about not seeing Saint, TMZ reported that the opposite is true. Citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the outlet said on Tuesday that, not only has he definitely seen Saint in 2025, he's permitted to visit whenever he wants.

Kanye West New Album

In addition to his personal life, Kanye West has also been making headlines on Tuesday for his posts about his new album, Cuck. He confirmed that Dave Blunts will be writing the entire project after the rapper revealed as much during a recent video on social media.

Earlier this week, Kanye also put out a new single titled, "Cousins." On the shocking track, West reveals that he previously had an incestuous relationship with his cousin. "My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*ck till I was 14," he wrote in a post on social media.

