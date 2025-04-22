Kanye West Recalls Bizarre Story About Spending The Day Kobe Bryant Died At Kylie Jenner's House

Kanye West says he went over to Kylie Jenner's house on the day Kobe Bryant died back in 2020. In a bizarre post on X (formerly Twitter), he explained why his new song, "Cousin," triggers that memory for him.

He began by speaking about his co-parenting relationship with Kim Kardashian. "I need a plan to exercise my rights with my kids. I figured out a lot of things but I haven’t figured this out," he wrote.

From there, he added: "The day Kobe died we all went to Kylie’s house and they in a stand next to the couch in the front living room were vintage Playboy magazine strategically placed with in arms reach of every child in that house which was every half black baby. Yall know what that is. Why that is. And who is behind that. The Cousin song triggers that memory. Me as a dad I wanted to change that for my kids."

Read More: Kanye West Begs For Help From Celebrities Amid Kim Kardashian Custody Battle

Kanye West New Album

As for the song, "Cousin," the track sees West shockingly admit to having an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was growing up. “This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” he wrote while sharing the song, earlier this week.

Kanye West continued: “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d*ck till I was 14.”