Kanye West Begs For Help From Celebrities Amid Kim Kardashian Custody Battle

Kanye West is pouring out his unfiltered emotions over the lack of time he's had with his kids. There have been a lot of outrageous tweets from the rapper for the last couple of months, so if you missed what's been going on here's a mini recap. As it stands, Kim Kardashian has been weighing her options on stripping joint legal custody of her children with Ye.

Especially as of late, the model and business owner feels that he is endangering them. Whether that be with his hangout sesh with the Tate brothers or his contentious antics on social media, she doesn't like the idea that Kanye could be causing chronic harm. We suspect she's alluding to psychological or emotional distress, but that's purely speculation.

Because of this, West is in a state of loneliness and rage. He's repeatedly claimed that he has barely seen them and even labeled Kim an alleged "sex trafficker." Overall, the Chicago native feels that she's just a poor parent overall.

Moreover, Kanye West feels like everyone around him is watching him flail in the ocean and not throwing him a life raft. It's led him to plead for help from a handful of celebrities on his X account per AllHipHop. "Why is the celebrity world. Jay Z Beyoncé Kendrick Rihanna Rocky included Trump Elon Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time. Yall wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood But I don’t get to be a dad."

Then, he expressed how he needs to "raise them" and not just "SEE my kids." "I'm a good dad. I'm a great father to have," the GRAMMY winner added.

The raw string of tweets continued with one showing a picture of his 11-year-old, North West, wearing makeup. It's something he doesn't approve of as he's said before that makes her look older than she is. That's another thing he dragged Kim for earlier this year as well.

Then, Ye recalled a time when the kids were at Kylie Jenner's home and left some inappropriate reading material within "arms reach." "Next to the couch in the front living room were vintage Playboy magazine strategically placed with in arms reach of every child in that house which was every half black baby. Yall know what that is Why that is And who is behind that."