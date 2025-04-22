Kanye West Begs For Help From Celebrities Amid Kim Kardashian Custody Battle

BY Zachary Horvath 2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bottega Veneta Salon 01 London Collection Presentation at Sadler's Wells in London
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Kanye West with daughter North West arrives at Bottega Veneta Salon 01 London collection presentation at Sadler's Wells Theatre on October 09, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Boland/Mark Boland/Getty Images)
Kanye West feels completely powerless despite the fact that he is a father, but also the fact that everyone is watching him crumble.

Kanye West is pouring out his unfiltered emotions over the lack of time he's had with his kids. There have been a lot of outrageous tweets from the rapper for the last couple of months, so if you missed what's been going on here's a mini recap. As it stands, Kim Kardashian has been weighing her options on stripping joint legal custody of her children with Ye.

Especially as of late, the model and business owner feels that he is endangering them. Whether that be with his hangout sesh with the Tate brothers or his contentious antics on social media, she doesn't like the idea that Kanye could be causing chronic harm. We suspect she's alluding to psychological or emotional distress, but that's purely speculation.

Because of this, West is in a state of loneliness and rage. He's repeatedly claimed that he has barely seen them and even labeled Kim an alleged "sex trafficker." Overall, the Chicago native feels that she's just a poor parent overall.

Read More: The Weeknd "Hurry Up Tomorrow" Review

Kanye West Twitter
kanye west
Image via Kanye West on X
kanye west
Image via Kanye West on X

Images via Kanye West on X

Moreover, Kanye West feels like everyone around him is watching him flail in the ocean and not throwing him a life raft. It's led him to plead for help from a handful of celebrities on his X account per AllHipHop. "Why is the celebrity world. Jay Z Beyoncé Kendrick Rihanna Rocky included Trump Elon Why are you all watching and letting Kim take my kids from me in real time. Yall wanna say I’m acting out cause of things in my childhood But I don’t get to be a dad."

Then, he expressed how he needs to "raise them" and not just "SEE my kids." "I'm a good dad. I'm a great father to have," the GRAMMY winner added.

More Tweets From Kanye West
kanye west
kanye west
Image via Kanye West on X
kanye west
Image via Kanye West on X

Images via Kanye West on X

The raw string of tweets continued with one showing a picture of his 11-year-old, North West, wearing makeup. It's something he doesn't approve of as he's said before that makes her look older than she is. That's another thing he dragged Kim for earlier this year as well.

Then, Ye recalled a time when the kids were at Kylie Jenner's home and left some inappropriate reading material within "arms reach." "Next to the couch in the front living room were vintage Playboy magazine strategically placed with in arms reach of every child in that house which was every half black baby. Yall know what that is Why that is And who is behind that."

In the end, the 47-year-old knows he's going to have to take matters into his own hands. He concluded in part with a rough makeup of a plan he feels he needs to execute. "I need a plan to exercise my rights with my kids. I figured out a lot of things but I haven’t figured this out."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Grammys Win: Key Takeaways

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1.5K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 72.5K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 584