Kanye West Stoops To A New Low And Labels Kim Kardashian An Alleged "Sex Trafficker"

BY Zachary Horvath 1005 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Kim Kardashian (L) and Kanye West attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)
Kanye West hit really low lows on numerous occasions, but labeling Kim Kardashian in such a negative light is even worse.

Kanye West will tell you that he's always speaking 100 percent facts all the time. However, many would argue that he's really just going off the deep end. That's definitely how it looks right now as his tyrannical Twitter tirade continues. It's been the dominating headline over the last two days or so and a whole lot has gone down. Ye has kicked off a new feud with Playboi Carti, sent cruel and accusatory tweets toward Iggy Azalea and Cassie Ventura. He's also been dismissing several hip-hop artists such as Future, Metro Boomin, Tyler, The Creator, among several others. However, the most destructive comments have to be about Kim Kardashian.

Issues began to brew between the former couple late last week over a trademark disagreement regarding North West. Kanye West claimed to have been left in the dark about it thanks to a leaked text conversation between the parents. Ye said he would "go to war" if she decides to not amend it and it seems that she is choosing to fight the power. As a result, the Chicago rap mogul has flooded X users' feeds with hateful and angry tweets about Kim's parenting.

Kanye West Twitter Rant
kanye west
Image via Kanye West on X

There have also been reports from TMZ that say she is "seriously considering" stripping joint legal custody away from her ex-husband. At this time, it seems she has yet to come to a conclusion on that yet. However, based on these past few days and now 48 hours especially, she may have all the reasons she needs to go through with it. Kanye's onslaught has continued just moments ago and with perhaps his most cruel post yet about her.

He came and wrote bluntly, "KIM KARDASHIAN IS A SEX TRAFFICKER." Ye then brings FKA twigs into this, calling her out for dressing North West in the music video for their song together, "Childlike Things" off of EUSEXUA, in too "GROWN" fashion. At the same time, he's dragging Kim for allowing this to happen. "I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS," he adds, "ITS F*CK ALL YOU N****S MY SOUL IS BLACK AND WATCH YALL DONT BELIEVE ME AND JUST SAY IM CRAZY."

