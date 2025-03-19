Kanye West Stoops To A New Low And Labels Kim Kardashian An Alleged "Sex Trafficker"

Kanye West will tell you that he's always speaking 100 percent facts all the time. However, many would argue that he's really just going off the deep end. That's definitely how it looks right now as his tyrannical Twitter tirade continues. It's been the dominating headline over the last two days or so and a whole lot has gone down. Ye has kicked off a new feud with Playboi Carti, sent cruel and accusatory tweets toward Iggy Azalea and Cassie Ventura. He's also been dismissing several hip-hop artists such as Future, Metro Boomin, Tyler, The Creator, among several others. However, the most destructive comments have to be about Kim Kardashian.

Issues began to brew between the former couple late last week over a trademark disagreement regarding North West. Kanye West claimed to have been left in the dark about it thanks to a leaked text conversation between the parents. Ye said he would "go to war" if she decides to not amend it and it seems that she is choosing to fight the power. As a result, the Chicago rap mogul has flooded X users' feeds with hateful and angry tweets about Kim's parenting.

Kanye West Twitter Rant

Image via Kanye West on X

There have also been reports from TMZ that say she is "seriously considering" stripping joint legal custody away from her ex-husband. At this time, it seems she has yet to come to a conclusion on that yet. However, based on these past few days and now 48 hours especially, she may have all the reasons she needs to go through with it. Kanye's onslaught has continued just moments ago and with perhaps his most cruel post yet about her.