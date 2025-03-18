Kanye West Cruelly Responds To Iggy Azalea's Plea To Leave Her Son Out Of The Playboi Carti Drama

Kanye West is a freight train right now on Twitter, calling on any and everyone to try and stop his rampage. Throughout the last 12 hours and change, he's been going off a multitude of rappers and others in the industry. Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, and most recently, Playboi Carti, have been feeling his wrath. Maybe now a former friend and colleague, Carti had posted on his Instagram Story to try and work with Ye's daughter, North West. "Tell my niece North send me a song." He directed his message at Kim Kardashian, who is currently debating on requesting full custody of their children.

This got Kanye West extremely angry, leading him to respond on Twitter (X). "I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI. HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT [GIVE] A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS."

Kanye West Twitter Rant

Kanye West then dragged Iggy Azalea into this as a way to get back at Carti for betraying him. He tweeted at the former femcee, "HEY IGGG AZALEA I NEED TO GET ONYX VOCALS ON MY SONG THATS MY NEPHEW OH AND IMA RAP ABOUT ONE OF YOUR BUSINESSES THE F*CK?" Onyx, for those who don't know, is the son of Carti and Iggy. Obviously, the Australian multi-hyphenate has seen what's been going on with Ye on Twitter. With that said, she wants her son far away from any of the mogul's business. She tried to respond in a calm and respectful manner, writing back, "Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this," she began.