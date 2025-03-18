Kanye West Cruelly Responds To Iggy Azalea's Plea To Leave Her Son Out Of The Playboi Carti Drama

Kanye West is not taking any prisoners in his newest Twitter onslaught, and that includes Iggy Azalea despite how she's handling him.

Kanye West is a freight train right now on Twitter, calling on any and everyone to try and stop his rampage. Throughout the last 12 hours and change, he's been going off a multitude of rappers and others in the industry. Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, and most recently, Playboi Carti, have been feeling his wrath. Maybe now a former friend and colleague, Carti had posted on his Instagram Story to try and work with Ye's daughter, North West. "Tell my niece North send me a song." He directed his message at Kim Kardashian, who is currently debating on requesting full custody of their children.

This got Kanye West extremely angry, leading him to respond on Twitter (X). "I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI. HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT [GIVE] A F*CK ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F*CK WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS."

Kanye West Twitter Rant

Kanye West then dragged Iggy Azalea into this as a way to get back at Carti for betraying him. He tweeted at the former femcee, "HEY IGGG AZALEA I NEED TO GET ONYX VOCALS ON MY SONG THATS MY NEPHEW OH AND IMA RAP ABOUT ONE OF YOUR BUSINESSES THE F*CK?" Onyx, for those who don't know, is the son of Carti and Iggy. Obviously, the Australian multi-hyphenate has seen what's been going on with Ye on Twitter. With that said, she wants her son far away from any of the mogul's business. She tried to respond in a calm and respectful manner, writing back, "Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this," she began.

"At the end of the day, Jordan has other children (less famous… Does it matter?) But it seems only my son gets harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with. Does he read it? No. Hes a child. But it creates a digital legacy & an odd (sh*tty) situation for him to one day discover & endure in perpetuity from strangers online. Can I please have some peace? Can my son have some peace?" Unfortunately, Kanye doesn't want to keep the peace. He's going to war regardless. So, he decided to clap back and drag her for her past relationships with other rappers. Additionally, he claims that he was going to join that list, but didn't do it out of respect of the ones he mentions. "I INTENTIONALLY NEVER SMASHED IGGY BECAUSE OF CARTI, he said. "OH AND ROCKY... PUSHA... TYGA... FRENCH OH AND YOU GET THE PICTURE."

