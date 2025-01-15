Iggy Azalea Claims She Doesn't "Know Or Care" About Playboi Carti's Album

The rapper isn't in her life.

Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea dated for a year, and have a son. By all accounts, Carti is not involved in the child's life. Iggy Azalea has been very clear about the fact that she has raised her son alone, and is single in the wake of her relationship with Carti. The rappers are on bad terms, and understandably so. This did not stop Playboi Carti fans from trying to ascertain information about the upcoming I AM MUSIC album. A question about the album popped up during an Iggy Azalea live stream. The rapper clarified that she had nothing to share.

Iggy Azalea was not amused by the Carti fans spamming her comment section. "Someone's saying tell Playboi Carti to drop," she read from her screen. "We haven't heard from that man in over 6 months, we don't know where he is." The rapper went on to assert that she does not care about what Playboi Carti does with his music. He is not a factor in her life, and his career choices make little impact on her day to day existence. Iggy Azalea also included her son in this assessment. "We don't know or care," she said.

Iggy Azalea Hasn't Spoken To Carti In 6 Months

Azalea may not care about I AM MUSIC, but she has made a point calling out her former partner for being disingenuous about his parenting. Playboi Carti included footage with his son in the documentary Dear O in 2023. Iggy Azalea was not swayed or amused by the rapper's attempt to appear more paternal that he allegedly is in real life. "Its cool how you can fit damn near every visit into just one video," she witheringly wrote on Twitter. "Talented!."

Iggy Azalea also claimed that Playboi Carti initially refused to sign his son's birth certificate. The rapper has not directly responded to these allegations. He did, however, describe Azalea as a wonderful mom during a 2022 interview with XXL. "[Iggy is] a great mom. I love her to death," he explained. "And that’s what you got to put in the book, you hear me? I love her to death. She is the best mother in the world." And in case you were wondering, we still have no clue when I AM MUSIC is dropping.