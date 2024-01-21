Playboi Carti Shares Pic Of His Son With Iggy Azalea

Playboi Carti shared a picture of his son, whom he shares with Iggy Azalea, on Instagram, earlier this week. The post shows a close-up image of the baby boy smiling. Azalea confirmed that she welcomed their child back in 2020, after already breaking up with Carti.

A few months later, she explained that the rapper missed the birth of their son. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "This man was in philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section. I had onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time." She also claimed that Carti was refusing to take responsibility for child. “And even tho onyx was a PLANNED baby, that we both wanted," she added. "On some weirdo sh*t he has still refused to sign his birth certificate. He’s 9 months old. Won’t even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name.”

Playboi Carti Performs At Wireless Festival

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Playboi Carti performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

The post for Carti comes as he continues to prepare for the release of his next album. Over the last several weeks, he’s released a number of singles including “EvilJ0rdan," “Backr00ms," “2024,” and more. Check out the picture of his son below.

Playboi Carti Shares His Son On IG

As for Azalea’s music career, she recently took an apparent step away from that side of her life with a candid update on social media. She confirmed that she was halting work on her upcoming album and will focus on other creative outputs. "In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing. To many of you that’s no shock to read. It shows in my work. Haha! Jokes aside, I do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because I'm most confident at that. That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Playboi Carti on HotNewHipHop.

