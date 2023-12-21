Playboi Carti Posts Adorable Video With His Son, Iggy Azalea Accuses Of Him Being An Absent Father

Iggy Azalea has once again lashed out at her baby daddy, Playboi Carti, over this relationship with their son Onyx. After a VHS-style home video of Carti spending time with his son went viral online, Azalea took to X to express how she felt about the father-son moment. "Its cool how you can fit damn near every visit into just one video 🤍 Talented!" Azalea wrote in direct response to one post of the video. Azalea's implication appears to be that Carti doesn't spend enough time with Onyx and thus can fit all of his father-son time into a concise 2:40-long video.

However, fans on the whole weren't taking Azalea's side in the matter. "RESPECT CARTI HES OUR GLORIOUS KING," one Carti fan wrote. "Probably cause you don’t let him hang out with him," added another, directly addressing Azalea's claims. "This was special for everybody and you had to ruin it," lamented a third. Of course, Azalea's die-hard fanbase quickly rushed to her defense, leading to a pitched battle of Carti stans and Iggy stans in the comments section. However, Carti himself has not responded to Azalea's comments.

While 2023 marked a return to music and touring for Azalea, she also debuted on OnlyFans. While this has become a source of mockery for many of her haters, Azalea has already reportedly made $48M from the content platform. However, a bizarre incident allegedly occurred earlier this month when a Playboi Carti fan seemingly subscribed to Azalea purely to try and get information about Carti's next album. The abridged conversation was reported by The Daily Loud, with a bemused Azalea roasting the fan for the bizarre request.

However, the fan continued to press Azalea about it. "I need this album. Please, it's legitimately the most important thing ever. As a community, we need this album Iggy now. I know Onyx is setting him back but sh-t, it's been 3 farkin years and I NEED music. F-ck the OF, I jus want music now!" the insistent fan wrote. Carti is expected to drop an album next year. However, very little about the project, including its title, is known at this time.

