Iggy Azalea Dubs Rain-Soaked Brazilian Concert Her “Most Chaotic Show Ever”

Iggy Azalea took to the stage this weekend for the first time since having her show ended early in Saudi Arabia. Last month, Azalea had been performing at the Gamers8 esports event in Riyadh when her pants split open on stage. This led Saudi Arabian officials to usher Azalea off the stage, ending the show.

Azalea’s bounce-back came in São Paulo, Brazil as part of The Town 2023. Azalea put on a vibrant, joyous performance despite torrential rain soaking both her and the crowd. “I look like a wet rat 🥹😂😇. This was the most chaotic show I’ve ever done and probably my favorite. Don’t even care what I looked like or how wet we all were it was just fun and I hope I get to see you all again soon. Truly, I love you. Night. 🥰,” Azalea wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the show.

Read More: Playboi Carti Wants Iggy Azalea Back In Roblox Story

Azalea Bounces Back In Style

I look like a wet rat 🥹😂😇

This was the most chaotic show I’ve ever done and probably my favorite.

Don’t even care what I looked like or how wet we all were it was just fun and I hope I get to see you all again soon.

Truly, I love you. Night. 🥰 https://t.co/U3Og1R3OtC — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) September 3, 2023

Furthermore, Azalea shared more of her feelings about the show. “Honestly? I felt genuinely moved by the entire day. I cried in the dressing room before, reading a fan letter (lol I’m a loser, but… happiness) then walked out to that energy & chaos in the rain. Im very grateful for the whole experience. 🫶,” she wrote in response to one fan. Reports suggest that Azalea’s performance was attended by as many as 100,000 people. The Town is one of the biggest music festivals in Brazil.

Azalea is in the midst of her return to music after spending the last two years away from the industry. She released her first song since 2021, “Money Comes, at the end of August. It will likely debut on the Billboard Hot 100 next week. Meanwhile, Azalea has also been sharing snippets of upcoming releases. It appears that Azalea’s new album didn’t need Tory Lanez to produce it after all. However, few details about the album are available at the time of writing. How do you feel about Azalea’s return? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Iggy Azalea promises to spill the tea on mystery individual, never follows up

[via]