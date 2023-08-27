Playboi Carti Wants Iggy Azalea Back In Roblox Story

Recently, a fan put together a story about Playboi Carti on Roblox. Starring in the video alongside Playboi Carti is the rapper’s ex, Iggy Azalea. The duo had their son Onyx back in 2020, and broke things off only a few months later. In this depiction, however, Playboi Carti is seen vying for the attention of his lost love. TikTok user @kingcarti1629 shared the video yesterday, and it’s now managed to get the attention of over 45K viewers.

In the TikTok, Iggy Azalea’s character is shown holding their son, as Playboi Carti tells her that he wants her back. She tells him “no,” claiming that the rapper was never there for her or their child. He’s left despondent, walking away to sit alone at a diner, and lie solemnly in a lake. “Will Carti ever drop???” a message on a billboard reads just before the video ends. It’s been nearly three years since the rapper released an album, and it appears as though this user felt it was important to the storyline.

Fans Wonder If Playboi Carti Will Ever Release A New Album

Luckily for fans, it looks like Playboi Carti could be dropping new music sometime in the near future. Last week, DJ Scheme shared a snippet of one of the rapper’s unreleased tracks, and it got users thinking he’s on the verge of a new album. He also performed at Rolling Loud Miami last month, where he claimed that his next LP will arrive “ASAP.” The new album is rumored to be called “Music.”

As for Iggy Azalea, the Australian-born performer also looks to be gearing up for a new album. She dropped off a new single, “Money Come,” last week. She’s also recently gotten some backlash for her letter to a judge vouching for Tory Lanez. She’s previously called out her ex for not being around for their son, and alleged that he was abusive. Iggy also claims she doesn’t want her son “to be exposed to” the rapper’s behavior. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Playboi Carti.

