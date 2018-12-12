origin story
- Pop CulturePlayboi Carti Wants Iggy Azalea Back In Roblox StoryThe video begs the question, "Will Carti ever drop???" By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsNick Cannon's Exes Are To Thank For His "Toxic Origin Story," Father Of 12 SaysCannon reflected on how his romantic history has impacted his life in a series of tweets earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJ.I.D Dishes On "The Forever Story" Album, Calls It "A Good Piece Of [His] Origin Story"The 31-year-old Atlanta native spoke with Complex about his first solo project since 2018's "DiCaprio 2."By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentMario Judah On His "Whole Lotta Red" Beef, Details Exactly How He Went ViralFor Day 7 Of HNHH's "12 Days Of Christmas" interview series, Mario Judah speaks to us about parodying Playboi Carti's "Whole Lotta Red," his meteoric rise to fame thanks to "Die Very Rough," and how he started merging rock and metal with hip-hop.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Was Ready To Send This Creep To JailMegan Thee Stallion told the creepy story of when she first learned what a "stallion" meant in Houston slang, after an older man catcalled her at 15 years old.By Lynn S.
- MoviesTodd Phillips Given Permission To "Dabble" With Another DC Film: ReportPhillips supposedly has the green light to begin working on a new film.By Arielle London
- MusicAll Money In's J. Stone Announces Two New Collaborations With The GameNipsey Hussle's artist reveals that he has new music with The Game on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's Infamous "Half A Xan" Line From "Sicko Mode" Traces Back To 2015This may be how "Sicko Mode" came to life.By Alex Zidel
- TVNetflix Announces "Transformers" Origin Series Slated For 2020Netflix and Hasbro are headed to the planet Cybertron.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMarvel Is Re-Writing The Fantastic Four's Origin Story"Marvel history is destroyed."By Brynjar Chapman