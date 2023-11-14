exes
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Is Seemingly Open To Mariah Carey ReunionMariah is newly single, after all.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRick Ross Allegedly Hits Tia Kemp With Cease And Desist Amid Cristina Mackey DramaThe alleged letter accuses Kemp of "making disturbingly false and defamatory statements" about Ross and his family.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKountry Wayne's "Club Shay Shay" Interview Addresses Jess Hilarious Marriage Situation & Much MoreThe "Praise This" actor is the latest celeb to join Shannon Sharpe on his podcast, and just like past guests, he didn't hold back.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYG & Saweetie: Femcee Looks Uneasy As Her Ex Posts About Spinning The Block"You ever break up with someone, but they ain't break up with you?!" one fan asked after seeing the latest footage of the Californians together.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipBlueface's Ex & Chrisean Rock's Makeup Artist Throw Hands On "No Jumper"Bonnie Lashay had a lot to say about Chrisean Rock during her recent appearance on "No Jumper."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Addresses Explicit DM Scandal, Insists Blac Chyna's Ex Is Lying"Why would I send naked pictures to someone that I despise and hate?" Tokyo Toni wonders.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsBlac Chyna's Ex Leaks Tokyo Toni's Freaky DMs: "Take It Easy Lady""All this b*tch do is tell lies & throw dirt," Lil Twin Hector claims.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSafaree Among Nicki Minaj's Top Spotify Fans, Receives A Special MessageSafaree has nothing but love for Nicki Minaj.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJonathan Majors: Ex-GF Plays Audio Demanding Michelle Obama-Like Behaviour & "Total Compliance"Majors also brought up Coretta Scott King when naming women he hoped to see Jabbari act like.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton Takes "Accountability" For Called-Off Engagement"That’s a good man," Braxton says of Jeremy "JR" Robinson.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsLori Harvey & Damson Idris "Didn't Look Happy" At Beyonce's Film Premiere, Source SaysThe former couple announced their split earlier this month.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Seems Open To Blueface Reunion: "Let Me Know""We both dealing with the same things," Chrisean says.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTink & Hitmaka's NSFW Text Messages Suggest They've Made UpTink recently apologized to Hitmaka.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Promises "Comeback Candy" After Tommie Lee Spotted With Her ExBraxton appears largely unborthered by the reality star's latest attempt to rile her.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsAri Fletcher Rejects Notion That G Herbo "Made Her"Fletcher went as far as to argue she made it in spite of Herbo.By Ben Mock
- SongsPardison Fontaine Tells His Side Of The Story On "THEE PERSON": StreamOn his diss track, Pardi says his ex, Megan Thee Stallion, has a "disgusting" soul, among other things.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTommie Lee Spotted With Tamar Braxton's Ex Following BeefTommie Lee recently enjoyed a sporting event with Jeremy "JR" Robinson.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDiddy's Ex Gina Huynh Recalls Horrific Alleged Abuse In Resurfaced InterviewIn 2019, Gina Huynh accused Diddy of "mentally, emotionally and physically abusing" her.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer Court Docs Allege Darius Jackson Nearly Hit Her With Car, Used Words Like "Sl*t" And "Wh*re"Leodis' parents will have their day in court on December 5th.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeFinesse2tymes' Plastic Surgery Has Him Feeling Like "Finesse2Fine"One of the rapper's most recent exes put him on blast for allegedly going under the knife after he announced that he's going back to only dating one woman at a time earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes