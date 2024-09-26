SZA Gets Candid About Her Latest Breakup, Ex-Fiancé & More On “Hot Ones”

According to SZA, her former fiancé "hates [her] so much."

Recently, SZA appeared on First We Feast’s Hot Ones, where she opened up about her career, personal life, and more. She did all this while dressed up as a bug, telling host Sean Evans that she's “just tired of being not a bug." During the interview, the songstress was asked which songs were the most emotional for her to perform, which prompted her to make some revelations about her love life.

“‘Nobody Gets Me’ because my ex-fiancé hates me so much, and it’s so unfortunate," she explained. “Every time I sing it, it’s like, ‘Damn, what the f*ck?'” SZA continued, adding that “Normal Girl,” “20 Something,” and “Drew Barrymore" are also emotional, comparing the latter to the feeling of seeing “the boy you like … f*ckin’ on some other girl" at a party.

SZA Talks Dating On Hot Ones

Elsewhere in the interview, SZA was asked to give viewers an update on what's been going on in her life. “I’m going through a breakup, it’s hot as f*ck,” she revealed. The Grammy winner didn't share much more than that about the current state of her dating life, though she did compare her career to a toxic relationship. According to her, the music industry has been tough to navigate, as it can be so unpredictable. She recalled being annoyed by the success of her track "Kill Bill," as she found it “super easy” to write. “I never know what’s happening,” she described. “I be like, ‘I thought you liked this.’ Then they’re like, ‘No, st*pid, we hate this.'”