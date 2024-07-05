SZA Claims That The Lyrics To "Kill Bill" Are Crazy And Harsh

The singer reexamines her own writing.

SZA is extremely open about her creative process. She lets fans in on how she comes up with song ideas, and what inspires her. She's even honest about which of her songs she loves more than others. "Kill Bill" is a favorite, but it's not immune to criticism, according to SZA. The singer recently went on Chicken Shop Date, and she admitted that some of the lyrics in the song go a bit far. She even talked about which lyric she would walk back if she could.

SZA told Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg that she surprised herself when the wrote "Kill Bill." Particularly the chorus, in which fantasizes about killing her ex-boyfriend. "Oh my God," she stated. "After I said that, I was like, 'That was so crazy and harsh.' I was just randomly slightly enraged." She also singled out the line "rather be in jail than alone" as something that is categorically untrue. "Cause I sung that, it has to be true?," she sarcastically asked Dimoldenberg. This is not the first time SZA has talked about "Kill Bill" publicly. She told People Magazine that she actually considered not releasing the song before her producer Rob Bisel convinced her to do so.

SZA Was Hesitant To Put "Kill Bill" On Her Album

"I hated it," the singer claimed. Well, I didn’t hate it. But I was like, 'Can I say this? Is it silly?' Rob was like, 'You have to say it!'" Bisel told the outlet that the song came together in an incredibly fast period of time, and praised SZA's musicality. "She sang, 'I just killed my ex…' and the whole hook from that point on," he recalled. "Her lyric and melody was written from top to bottom in no more than an hour, right there on the spot... It just kind of fell out of the sky."

SZA and Rob Bisel were smart to release it. "Kill Bill" spent eight weeks at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. The remix, featuring Doja Cat, gave the song the push it needed to jump to number one. "Kill Bill" is currently tied for the song the second-longest time at number two before reaching number one. The song was also SZA's first number one as a solo artist. "Kill Bill" earned three nominations at the Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. In other words, SZA's "crazy and harsh" lyrics connected worldwide.