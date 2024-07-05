SZA Claims That The Lyrics To "Kill Bill" Are Crazy And Harsh

BYElias Andrews126 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Glastonbury Festival 2024 - Day Five
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: SZA performs during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
The singer reexamines her own writing.

SZA is extremely open about her creative process. She lets fans in on how she comes up with song ideas, and what inspires her. She's even honest about which of her songs she loves more than others. "Kill Bill" is a favorite, but it's not immune to criticism, according to SZA. The singer recently went on Chicken Shop Date, and she admitted that some of the lyrics in the song go a bit far. She even talked about which lyric she would walk back if she could.

SZA told Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg that she surprised herself when the wrote "Kill Bill." Particularly the chorus, in which fantasizes about killing her ex-boyfriend. "Oh my God," she stated. "After I said that, I was like, 'That was so crazy and harsh.' I was just randomly slightly enraged." She also singled out the line "rather be in jail than alone" as something that is categorically untrue. "Cause I sung that, it has to be true?," she sarcastically asked Dimoldenberg. This is not the first time SZA has talked about "Kill Bill" publicly. She told People Magazine that she actually considered not releasing the song before her producer Rob Bisel convinced her to do so.

Read More: SZA Looked Unrecognizable At Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” Show

SZA Was Hesitant To Put "Kill Bill" On Her Album

"I hated it," the singer claimed. Well, I didn’t hate it. But I was like, 'Can I say this? Is it silly?' Rob was like, 'You have to say it!'" Bisel told the outlet that the song came together in an incredibly fast period of time, and praised SZA's musicality. "She sang, 'I just killed my ex…' and the whole hook from that point on," he recalled. "Her lyric and melody was written from top to bottom in no more than an hour, right there on the spot... It just kind of fell out of the sky."

SZA and Rob Bisel were smart to release it. "Kill Bill" spent eight weeks at number two on the Billboard Hot 100. The remix, featuring Doja Cat, gave the song the push it needed to jump to number one. "Kill Bill" is currently tied for the song the second-longest time at number two before reaching number one. The song was also SZA's first number one as a solo artist. "Kill Bill" earned three nominations at the Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. In other words, SZA's "crazy and harsh" lyrics connected worldwide.

Read More: SZA Confirms Her Next Album Is Arriving Soon With New Snippet

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
recommended content
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - TelecastMusicSZA & Doja Cat's "Kill Bill (Remix)": Review2.1K
Rihanna-Doja-SZA Win Big At WebbysMusicSZA, Rihanna, And Doja Cat Win Big At The 2023 Webbys1179
grammys 2024MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best R&B Performance777
szaMusicSZA Shares Stripped Down Version Of "Kill Bill"5.5K