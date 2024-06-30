SZA Confirms Her Next Album Is Arriving Soon With New Snippet

SZA revealed that her next album, Lana, will be arriving soon. She made the announcement during a performance at Hyde Park on Saturday night, “New album, you ready?” she asked the crowd on stage before launching into an unreleased song. After the show, she shared a clip of the track on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "I know you told stories about me. most of them awful. All of them true. Here’s some for u." The words are lyrics from the highly-anticipated song.
Despite the announcement, users on social media are hesitant to get too excited. When Pop Crave shared the news, one fan replied: "I’ll believe it when the album drops. No more getting excited to be cussed out about being excited." Another remarked: "I’ll believe it when I see it."
SZA Accepts Songwriters Hall Of Fame Award
News of a new album from SZA comes just weeks after she took home the highly-coveted Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. While on stage at the ceremony, she admitted that the honor "validated" her entire career through that point. Previous winners include John Legend, Ne-Yo, Drake, Lil Nas X, and Post Malone.
SZA Teases New Music
Check out clips of SZA debuting her new song on X above. SZA still hasn't confirmed a release date for Lana, and due to various leaks, the project has dealt with numerous delays. She originally planned it as a deluxe version of her previous album, SOS, but in 2023, she confirmed it was beginning to grow into its own full-length effort. Be on the lookout for further updates on SZA on HotNewHipHop.
