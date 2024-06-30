SZA Confirms Her Next Album Is Arriving Soon With New Snippet

SZA wants to know if fans are ready.

SZA revealed that her next album, Lana, will be arriving soon. She made the announcement during a performance at Hyde Park on Saturday night, “New album, you ready?” she asked the crowd on stage before launching into an unreleased song. After the show, she shared a clip of the track on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "I know you told stories about me. most of them awful. All of them true. Here’s some for u." The words are lyrics from the highly-anticipated song.

Despite the announcement, users on social media are hesitant to get too excited. When Pop Crave shared the news, one fan replied: "I’ll believe it when the album drops. No more getting excited to be cussed out about being excited." Another remarked: "I’ll believe it when I see it."

SZA Accepts Songwriters Hall Of Fame Award

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: SZA speaks onstage during the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

News of a new album from SZA comes just weeks after she took home the highly-coveted Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. While on stage at the ceremony, she admitted that the honor "validated" her entire career through that point. Previous winners include John Legend, Ne-Yo, Drake, Lil Nas X, and Post Malone.

SZA Teases New Music