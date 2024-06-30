SZA Confirms Her Next Album Is Arriving Soon With New Snippet

BYCole Blake410 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ACL Music Festival 2022 - Weekend 1
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: SZA performs during the ACL Music festival 2022 at Zilker Park on October 07, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)
SZA wants to know if fans are ready.

SZA revealed that her next album, Lana, will be arriving soon. She made the announcement during a performance at Hyde Park on Saturday night, “New album, you ready?” she asked the crowd on stage before launching into an unreleased song. After the show, she shared a clip of the track on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "I know you told stories about me. most of them awful. All of them true. Here’s some for u." The words are lyrics from the highly-anticipated song.

Despite the announcement, users on social media are hesitant to get too excited. When Pop Crave shared the news, one fan replied: "I’ll believe it when the album drops. No more getting excited to be cussed out about being excited." Another remarked: "I’ll believe it when I see it."

Read More: SZA Reveals How Her Songwriters Hall Of Fame Award "Validates My Entire Career"

SZA Accepts Songwriters Hall Of Fame Award

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: SZA speaks onstage during the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

News of a new album from SZA comes just weeks after she took home the highly-coveted Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. While on stage at the ceremony, she admitted that the honor "validated" her entire career through that point. Previous winners include John Legend, Ne-Yo, Drake, Lil Nas X, and Post Malone.

SZA Teases New Music

Check out clips of SZA debuting her new song on X above. SZA still hasn't confirmed a release date for Lana, and due to various leaks, the project has dealt with numerous delays. She originally planned it as a deluxe version of her previous album, SOS, but in 2023, she confirmed it was beginning to grow into its own full-length effort. Be on the lookout for further updates on SZA on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: SAINt JHN & SZA Blend Beautifully On "Just For Me" From "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Soundtrack

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press RoomMusicSZA Reveals How Her Songwriters Hall Of Fame Award "Validates My Entire Career"1.7K
2024 Dreamville Music FestivalMusicSZA Set To Receive A Special Award From The Songwriters Hall Of Fame632
66th GRAMMY Awards - ShowMusicSZA Says She's Restarting "'Lana' From Scratch" Due To Leaks870
2024 Dreamville Music FestivalMusicSZA Delivers A Pro-Palestine Message During Recent Concert1252