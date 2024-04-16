SZA Set To Receive A Special Award From The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

She's the first black woman to be honored with the award in almost 20 years.

SZA had about as impressive of a 2023 as anybody. Following the release of SOS in late 2022, she took a year-long victory lap marked by some of the biggest hits of her career so far. It began with "Kill Bill" which hovered in the top 5 of the Hot 100 for months following the album's release and eventually hit #1 when Doja Cat teamed up for a remix. As soon as the momentum from that song slowed down, "Snooze" took over and became her biggest chart hit ever. The track is still on the charts and next week will be its stunning 70th week on the Hot 100.

Now SZA is receiving yet another honor in the wake of her massive year. It was announced today that she'll be this year's recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award. She'll be given the award at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards on June 13 in New York City. According to Billboard, the announcement describes the award as an honor presented to “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs." The "Snooze" singer is just the second black woman to win the award following Alicia Keys being honored nearly two decades ago. Check out the announcement of her award below.

SZA Getting Special Songwriters Award

Late last year, SZA announced that she had a deluxe edition of SOS coming soon. The special new deluxe album was called LANA and fans were expecting it sooner rather than later. When she dropped the single "Saturn" back in February fans assumed that the full album would be dropping soon, but that hasn't been the case. A big reason was revealed to fans last month.

The R&B darling went on a public rant against the person who leaked LANA and revealed that she's writing and recording an entire new deluxe album instead of officially releasing the leaked songs. What do you think of SZA being honored at this year's Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards? Are you looking forward to SZA eventually releasing her SOS deluxe version LANA? Let us know in the comment section below.

