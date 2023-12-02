SZA's "Kill Bill" Among Bill Nye's Top Songs Of 2023

Earlier this week, Bill Nye took to social media to unveil his list of top songs of the year from his Spotify Wrapped. Among the engineer's favorite tracks of 2023 were SZA's "Kill Bill" and Taylor Swift's "Karma." Stealing the No. 1 spot, however, was the theme song to his own show, Bill Nye The Science Guy.

It's no secret that Nye is a SZA fan, as the two of them were previously spotted in a photo together, which made its rounds online a couple of years back. It even ended up sparking some faux dating rumors, though he's happily married. Regardless, he's obviously jammed to "Kill Bill" quite a lot this year based on his Spotify Wrapped.

Bill Nye Unveils His Spotify Wrapped

While it may come as a surprise to some, it seems that nearly nobody can resist the catchy SOS track. He's not the only one shocking fans with his taste in music, however. SZA recently came through with a few of her own unexpected musical favorites as well. She chatted with Variety earlier this week, revealing that she's a huge fan of Creed and Nickelback. According to her, they definitely don't deserve all the hate they receive.

"I like Creed so much — ‘Higher’? Why are you hating on it? Have you ever felt more inspired and uplifted in your life?" she wondered. "I’m in the car and I’m blasting ‘Higher,’ I feel like it’s a gospel song, the vocals are going cr*zy and it’s also somehow slightly romantic, it just feels so fun. Because even if it’s cliche, he’s so f*cking dead a**! I will be a Creed fan forever. Like, it started just on a whim in the shower, ‘Oh, let’s play this,’ and then it became a week of Creed and Nickelback.” What do you think of Bill Nye's top songs of the year? Are you surprised that SZA made the list? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

