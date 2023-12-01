SZA Loves Creed & Nickelback, And You Should Too

SZA is an artist with a diverse music taste. Quite frankly, if you want to be on her level, you have to have multiple frames of reference. Overall, you can hear these various influences in her music. However, there are a few artists out there that you probably didn't know SZA actually champions. Two of those artists are none other than Nickelback and Creed. These two post-grunge bands have been ripped apart by critics, however, the songstress believes they are amazing.

During an interview with Variety, SZA made her fandom be known. "The other day, you know what I pulled up?" she asked. "Creed, Nickelback, Train ‘Drops of Jupiter,’ just a whole bunch of that. I know, I know! Wait, you know what’s crazy? Do white people hate Creed and Nickelback? Black people love them! They rock! That shit is bomb! Why do you all hate it so much?" She then went on to profess her love of Creed's massive hit, "Higher."

SZA Loves Some Post-Grunge

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: SZA winner of the Best Pop Duo Group Performance Award for 'Kiss Me More' poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"I like Creed so much — ‘Higher’? Why are you hating on it? Have you ever felt more inspired and uplifted in your life?" she asked. "I’m in the car and I’m blasting ‘Higher,’ I feel like it’s a gospel song, the vocals are going crazy and it’s also somehow slightly romantic, it just feels so fun. Because even if it’s cliche, he’s so fucking dead ass! I will be a Creed fan forever. Like, it started just on a whim in the shower, ‘Oh, let’s play this,’ and then it became a week of Creed and Nickelback.”

Hopefully, her co-sign will lead to more people listening to these artists. At the end of the day, they are extremely over hated. Let us know what you think of her comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

