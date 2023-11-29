SZA Keeps It Real On How She Feels When Her Music Is Leaked: "'F*** You Now I'm Not Releasing It'"  

SZA has been one of the most successful R&B artists for the past five years or so now. It is certainly well deserved, especially for how much quality she has put into the space. She just has something special to her that not many artists can say they have. Anytime the St. Louis, Missouri native drops a new single, an album, or even a feature, listeners are dying to hear it right on the spot. However, while that is all good and well, some get a little overzealous about it.

So much so, that her massive fan base finds a way to get a hold of the music before it is out. This is one of, if not the biggest pet peeve for an artist to deal with. SZA spoke about her feelings toward this dilemma. She did so in her recent feature with Variety, after claiming their Hitmaker of the Year title for 2023.

SZA Is Letting Out Her True Emotions

The Fader snagged some quotables from the interview and SZa was not afraid to get candid about it. "When people leak my songs, they ruin them. Then it's not mine anymore; it's actually yours. It's something unfinished that you decided was ready to be shared." She continues, "It's like, 'F*** you. Now I’m not releasing it.' Play your leak, but you're not gonna bully me into dropping music." SZA also mentions how it places her in an uncomfortable headspace. "I'm now embarrassed by this less-than-correct version that you put out. You've sent me into a weird space creatively when you could have just waited for me, but you're selfish."

