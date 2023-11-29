Nardo Wick's Entourage Members Wanted By Police After Violent Attack

Over the weekend, a Nardo Wick fan got way more than they bargained for after attending one of his shows. He tried to approach the rapper outside the venue for a picture and was met with a drastic overreaction from his posse. Two of Wick's associates attacked the fan, whose name is George Obregon Jr. He was punched twice with both ending in his head hitting concrete and the entire interaction was captured on video. The video was shared earlier this week after it was revealed that the fan was hospitalized after the attack.

Yesterday, Nardo Wick broke his silence on the incident with a statement posted to his Instagram. He clarified that he had already reached out to the victim's mother to express his apologies for the incident. He also pretty firmly denounced the actions of those involved in the fight. Wick probably wants to separate himself from the incident as much as possible as the police are now ramping up their investigation into the attack. Check out the disturbing video of the incident below.

Nardo Wick Fan Attacked

Earlier this week, Tampa police shared an update on the victim. They explained that he was in stable condition and now doctors are trying to figure out if any long term damage has been done. They also asked the public for help identifying the attackers in the case. According to TMZ, they've now narrowed their suspect list down to just two individuals whose pictures they shared online.

Nardo has had a few high-profile crossovers this year. Back in March he dropped a new track with Lil Baby and followed it up a few months later by teaming up with Gucci Mane and Roddy Ricch. Wick's debut studio album Who Is Nardo Wick? dropped back in 2021. It spawned hit songs like "Who Want Smoke?" and "Me or Some." What do you think of Nardo Wick's entourage attacking and hospitalizing a fan outside one of his shows? Let us know in the comment section below.

