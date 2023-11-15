Sexyy Red And Nardo Wick Announce Collaboration Coming Soon

Sexyy Red has been one of the breakout rap artists of 2023. Part of her massive rise in popularity has come from collaborations with a variety of different artists. This year alone she's worked with Nicki Minaj, DaBaby, Drake, SZA, Lil Durk, Latto, and many more high-profile artists. Fans of hers can often be seen in the comments of other rapper's posts asking them to collab with Red.

Now, she's announced yet another collaboration. "Yall ready?" she tweeted earlier today while also tagging Nardo Wick. While the post is light on details, fans know exactly what she means, the pair have a song dropping soon. It's unclear how soon though, Red has been known to be playful with fans about dropping highly anticipated singles. She repeatedly teased her Lil Durk remix for weeks before it finally dropped. Included in the promotion for the song were the pair taking playful shots back and forth blaming each other for the delay in the release of the song. Check out Sexyy Red's newest tease below.

Sexyy Red And Nardo Wick Teasing Something

The announcement comes on the heels of another new collaboration Red released just over the weekend. She teamed up with Kevin Gates and B.G. for the raunchy new banger "Yonce Freestyle." Red has been busy recently also dropping her own single "Shake Yo Dreads," her Moneybagg Yo collaboration "Big Dawg," and her soundtrack cut "No Panties" for the HBO show Rap Sh!t.

While Sexyy Red hasn't collaborated with Boosie Badazz yet, she does see herself as a modern day version of him. While some fans were offended by her statement, Boosie himself didn't mind it. He said he saw it as Red giving him his flowers. He even doubled down on his comments about Red, who he praised again even though she isn't his "type." What do you think of Sexyy Red and Nardo Wick working on new music together? Let us know in the comment section below.

