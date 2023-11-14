Boosie Badazz Praises Sexyy Red But Says She Isn’t His “Type”

Boosie Badazz says that Sexyy Red isn't his "type" but had plenty of praise for the rapper regardless while speaking about her during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. Charlamagne introduced the topic by bringing up Sexyy Red's recent comments on Boosie, in which she labeled herself the modern day version of him.

"Yeah, I saw that," Boosie said. "I feel like she gave me my flowers, I feel like she really gave me my flowers because Sexyy Red from The Lou. I been there in The Lou since, I'm talking about 20 years. Like, the one people love and respect his ratchetness. They respect her ratchetness. I thought about it I was like, 'she kinda right.' Because people respect my ratchetness. You might not like it, but you respect it."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Puts His Spin On Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town”

Boosie Badazz Attends Revolt Summit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Rapper Boosie Badazz speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

From there, Boosie recalled meeting a girl at the mall who "looked just like Sexyy Red." Boosie continued. " That ain't never been my type, bro. Them like my sisters. Girls like them who grew up with me in the projects. I never been turned on to them like that. They always been like my sisters. Now, late night when their ain't nothing open but legs and the Waffle House, I'll slide now. Yeah, I'll slide."

Boosie Badazz Discusses Sexyy Red

It's not the first time Boosie has spoken about Sexyy Red. Appearing on VladTV back in September, he performed a "ratchet remix" of Sexyy's hit song, "Pound Town." He also previously discussed Sexyy Red labeling herself the "modern day Boosie" during a brief interview with TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport. "I feel like she giving me my flowers," Boosie told the outlet, "I don't get my flowers a lot and I'm a ratchet hood n***a who still getting money, who getting a bankroll. I ain't take it no way but she showing me love. She on top of the game right now. We both from the trenches. People can relate to us." Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Welcomes Sexyy Red’s Comparison To Him: “I Feel Like She Giving Me My Flowers”

[Via]